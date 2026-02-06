NIA chargesheets 5th accused in Bihar FICN case linked to Pak-Nepal syndicate

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Md Fasi Uddin, a resident of Hyderabad, in connection with the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Bihar, exposing a transnational counterfeit currency racket operating through Pakistan and Nepal.

Md Fasi Uddin is the fifth accused to be charged in the 2024 case involving the recovery of fake currency from Banjariya in Champaran district.

According to the NIA, he was an active member of an international network engaged in undermining India’s economic security through the procurement, smuggling and circulation of counterfeit currency.

Investigations revealed that Fasi Uddin, who was arrested in August 2025, played a key role in transferring proceeds of crime to a Pakistan-based handler.

He allegedly made payments to a Pakistani national using cryptocurrency.

The NIA further found that he had accompanied a previously chargesheeted accused, Md Nazar Saddam, to Raxaul and Nepal, facilitating the smuggling of fake currency across the Indo-Nepal border.

Md Fasi Uddin has been chargesheeted under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Patna, following an extensive investigation.

Earlier, in August 2025, the NIA had chargesheeted Md Nazar Saddam, Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz.

The case was initially registered by the Bihar Police after the recovery of FICN with a face value of approximately Rs 2 lakh in September 2024.

Zakir, Nazar and Waris were arrested by Banjariya police at the time of the seizure, while Sarfaraz was apprehended a few days later.

Another accused, Rajesh Sahani, was also named in the original FIR.

The NIA took over the case in December 2024 and continues to investigate the involvement of Pakistan-based entities and their Nepal links to dismantle the larger fake currency smuggling conspiracy.

--IANS

ajk/pgh