NIA charge sheets woman Maoist commander in 2023 Narayanpur 'Jan Adalat' murder case

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against a senior woman commander of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in connection with the abduction and murder of a villager during a 'Jan Adalat' held in Chhattisgarh in 2023, NIA officials said on Friday.

The charge sheet, submitted before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur city of Bastar, names Raje Kange alias Malti alias Nirmala, Commander of the Raoghat Area Committee, as the prime accused.

She has been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA officials added.

According to the NIA investigation, Kange played a central role in the conspiracy that led to the abduction and killing of Amar Singh Uikey in November 2023.

The Maoists had accused Uikey of being a police informer and convened a Jan Adalat near Gome village in Narayanpur district, where he was brutally murdered, NIA officials said.

The NIA took over the case from local police and, through witness testimonies, forensic analysis, and documentary evidence, established Kange's involvement as a key conspirator.

The central agency's probe revealed that the crime was not only an act of punishment but also intended to instill fear among villagers, discouraging them from resisting Maoist ideology or disobeying instructions of the outlawed group.

The charge sheet underscores how such acts of violence are used by CPI (Maoist) to maintain control in remote areas and terrorise communities, NIA officials added.

The case, highlights the Maoists' continued reliance on Jan Adalats to enforce their diktats and eliminate perceived opponents.

The NIA stressed that the murder was part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Maoist ecosystem by silencing dissent and spreading fear.

The central probe agency reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling the Maoist network across India, NIA officials said.

It said that investigations into related cases are ongoing, with efforts focused on breaking the chain of command, neutralising armed Maoist cadres, and protecting vulnerable communities in Maoist-affected regions.

This charge-sheet marks another step in the NIA's campaign against left-wing extremism, sending a strong message that those orchestrating violence under the guise of ideology will face the full force of the law.

