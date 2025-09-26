NIA attaches properties of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, attached the immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to active terrorists of the banned outfit for promoting terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

A press statement by the NIA said, "On the orders of the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency has attached the immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a charge sheeted accused, who was arrested in April 2025 in the case."

"The attached properties included a concrete, single-storey residential building built on land measuring 780 square feet under Survey No. 82 Min, recorded as Shamilat (Khahcharai) in Maldera village of Shopian district, and a piece of land measuring eight Marlas, classified as Abi-Soum under Survey No. 74 Min at Maldera village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, in the form of an orchard," the statement added.

"An associate of HM terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Tariq was charge sheeted in October 2024 before the NIA Special Court in Jammu under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA."

"Today's property attachment was part of NIA's ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India's peace, stability and harmony," the statement said.

After the suspension of Operation Sindoor, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers in the hinterland.

The army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the BSF guards the 240-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir against infiltration, supply of arms/ammunition and cash from the Pakistan side to sustain terrorism in the Union Territory.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

