NIA arrests key accused in Muzaffarpur AK-47 seizure case

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in the Muzaffarpur AK-47 rifle and ammunition seizure case, marking a major breakthrough in its probe into an arms smuggling racket.

The accused, Manjoor Khan alias Babu Bhai, was apprehended for his alleged role in conspiring with others to smuggle sophisticated prohibited bore weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, from Nagaland into Bihar.

According to NIA officials, Khan was a close aide of the prime accused Vikash Kumar, who is believed to have led the arms-running network.

NIA investigations revealed that Khan and his associate were actively engaged in procuring and transporting illegal weapons with the intent of creating unrest and threatening public safety, thereby endangering national security.

“NIA investigations revealed that Manjoor had conspired with his co-accused to smuggle prohibited weapons with the intent to disrupt public peace and safety, thereby endangering national security,” the agency said in its press statement.

The case dates back to July 2024, when Fakuli police recovered an AK-47 rifle fitted with a lens, along with live ammunition, at Murghatiya Bridge in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar. The recovery led to the arrest of four men -- Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai, and Ahmad Ansari -- who were booked under the Arms Act and charge-sheeted.

In August 2024, the NIA took over the investigation (Case No. RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI). During the probe, the agency uncovered evidence linking the arrested men to a larger conspiracy and subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against the four under Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

With Khan’s arrest, the NIA believes it has tightened the noose around the arms smuggling network.

However, the agency emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing to trace other conspirators, potential financiers, and the end-users of the seized weapons.

