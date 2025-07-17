NHRC seeks report on Haryana woman's gang rape in Panipat within 2 weeks (Ld)

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The NHRC has sought a report within two weeks from the Railway Ministry and Haryana Police over a woman's allegedly gang raped in an empty compartment of a stationary train in Panipat last month, an official said on Thursday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report on the June 24 incident, the Commission said that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the report to be filed by the state authorities and the Railways Ministry should include the status of the health of the victim and compensation, if any, provided to her.

The woman was allegedly gang raped in an empty compartment of a stationary train in Panipat city and later thrown on the railway tracks by the perpetrators near Sonepat where a train ran over her leg.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital after police found her on the railway tracks near Hindu College in Sonepat on the night of June 26. The investigation is reportedly underway, and no arrests have been made so far.

According to the media report carried on July 8, the husband of the woman had filed a complaint with the police on June 26 claiming that his wife was missing since June 24, after they had a quarrel.

Based on the complaint, the police reportedly launched a search operation and found her on the railway tracks.

The victim woman in her statement to the police revealed that she had been battling depression since the death of her three-year-old son nearly a month ago and had left the house after a fight with her husband on June 24.

She was reportedly sitting at the Panipat railway station when a man approached her and took her inside an empty bogie of a stationary train where, she was subjected to rape.

Later, two other men also joined and sexually assaulted. The accused then took her to Sonepat and threw her on the railway tracks when a train ran over her leg.

--IANS

rch/khz