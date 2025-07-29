NHRC seeks report on deaths due to food poisoning in Telangana Gurukul schools

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report within four weeks on the death of around 48 students and 886 incidents of food poisoning in Gurukul (residential) schools in Telangana

Secretaries of five societies, running the residential schools for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities, have been directed to submit the report.

This was one of 109 cases of human rights violations in Telangana heard by the NHRC during its two-day ‘Open hearing and Camp Sitting’, which concluded here on Tuesday.

NHRC Chairperson, Justice Shri V. Ramasubramanian, Members, Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani heard the cases in the presence of the victims, complainants and the authorities.

In a case regarding the increasing stray dog menace, which was presented by a 5th standard student, the Commission directed the concerned authorities to come up with an SOP to curb the menace.

Out of Rs. 49.65 lakh recommended by the Commission in nine cases, Rs. 22.50 lakh was paid by the Telangana government, with the assurance to pay the remaining amount of Rs. 27.15 lakh.

In an incident involving the death of four persons in a blast at a DRDO-linked rocket propellant unit, three out of four families have been paid Rs. 50 lakh as relief, and the Commission has ordered payment of relief to the remaining victim’s family.

In a case of wrongful arrest and lathi charge by the police, the NHRC directed the state government to submit all relevant documents, including environmental clearance and consent to establish the plant.

In a case regarding the trafficking of tribal women, the erring constable has been dismissed from the service, and many trafficked tribal women have been rescued.

The Commission on Tuesday held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers of the Telangana government on various aspects of human rights. They were sensitised on the implementation of policies and programmes of the government in such a manner that no one is left out.

Emphasis was laid on preventive and systemic steps to be taken so that human rights are not violated. It was underscored that human rights concerns impacted by the environment, climate change, and business needed to be addressed.

Issues like crime against women, crime against children, man-animal conflict leading to deaths in many districts of Telangana, large number of children suffering from malnutrition, problems faced by the SC Corporation, lack of government primary schools, the plight of farmers including those engaged in the production of fish seeds, the rights of the LGBTQI community, etc. were discussed.

Later, the Commission also interacted with the representatives of civil society, NGOs and human rights defenders (HRDs). The Commission reiterated that it believes in working in tandem with SHRCs and the civil society representatives for the protection and promotion of human rights. NGO representatives and HRDs highlighted various issues like problems of the elderly, disabled persons, bedridden patients, etc.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian observed that the continued partnership of the NGOs and HRDs with the National Human Rights Commission will go a long way in strengthening human rights in the country.

They were also informed that they can file complaints of human rights violations online through hrcnet.nic.in

Dr. Justice Shameem Akther, Chairperson of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, was present in all the meetings.

--IANS

ms/dan