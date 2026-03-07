NHRC intervention results in rescue of six Odisha workers held captive in Thailand

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said its suo motu intervention has resulted in the swift rescue of six Indian workers from Odisha’s Kendrapara district who were allegedly facing torture while being held captive by their employer in Thailand for several months.

The apex human rights body said that four of the workers were repatriated to India the very next day after the NHRC communicated the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 20, 2026. They reached Kolkata by a flight booked by their employer from Bangkok.

According to the Commission, the MEA’s Southern Division has informed that efforts are underway to repatriate the remaining two rescued workers who are currently facing legal proceedings due to overstaying their visa in Thailand. The Centre is pursuing the matter with Thai immigration authorities.

The NHRC said that after taking cognisance of a media report on February 20, it had sought comments from the MEA on whether assistance could be extended to the families of the six workers. Acting promptly upon receiving the communication, the MEA’s Southern Division approached the Thai authorities seeking their rescue and also contacted the owner of the company where the workers were reportedly employed.

It may be recalled that the Commission had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that at least six Indian workers from Odisha’s Kendrapara district had been held captive by their employer without salary and proper food for the last six months in an area near Bangkok.

The incident came to light on February 17, after the victims recorded a video message describing their plight. In the video, they alleged that they were being confined inside a factory, subjected to physical and mental torture, and denied wages and adequate food.

Reportedly, the workers had travelled to Thailand in August last year through a labour contractor who had promised them employment with a good salary. However, upon reaching the country, they were allegedly forced to work for nearly 12 hours a day in a plywood factory without payment of wages or proper food.

They also alleged that their employer had confiscated their passports and appealed to Indian authorities to facilitate their safe return to the country.

--IANS

pds/uk