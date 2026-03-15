NHRC initiates action over ‘pandit’ reference in UP SI exam row

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said that action is being initiated following a complaint over a controversial question in the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination that allegedly portrayed the word “Pandit” in a derogatory context.

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In a post on X, Kanoongo termed the use of the word in the question paper as "condemnable" and said that identifying and insulting any group on the basis of caste amounts to a violation of human rights.

"In the Uttar Pradesh government’s Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, giving an optional answer that portrays the word ‘Pandit’ as an opportunist is condemnable," he said.

"Identifying and insulting any group on the basis of caste identity, hurting their sentiments, is a violation of their human rights. Based on the complaint, we are taking action," Kanoongo added.

The controversy erupted after a question in the police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, which began on Saturday in the state, asked: "Avsar ke anusaar badal jaane wala (Who changes according to the situation)?” One of the options given in the question paper was the word “Pandit”, drawing objections from several quarters.

Amid the row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath adopted a strict stance and said remarks affecting the dignity or religious sentiments of any caste, sect, region, or community would not be tolerated.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, the Chief Minister directed the chairpersons of all recruitment boards to ensure that "no undignified remarks are made concerning the dignity or religious sentiments of any individual, caste, sect, or community".

CM Yogi further instructed that the matter be taken seriously and that clear directives be issued to all individuals involved in preparing question papers. He said that paper setters responsible for such lapses should face strict consequences, including blacklisting if they are found to be habitual offenders.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to include this condition as an essential clause in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with paper setters so that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had also objected to the question and said the state government had taken serious note of the matter. In a post on X, Pathak said instructions had been issued for an immediate investigation and strict action against those found responsible, reiterating that the state government remains committed to maintaining respect, equality and sensitivity towards all sections of society.

--IANS

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