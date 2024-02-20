Human Rights Violation
J·Feb 20, 2024, 01:38 PM
NHRC issues notice to Bengal Police chief over journalist's 'detention' in Sandeshkhali
J·Jan 31, 2024, 01:38 PM
World Court to rule on whether Russia violated international treaties in Ukraine
J·Dec 21, 2023, 08:58 AM
Amnesty expresses 'deep concern' over excessive use of force against Baloch Long March protesters in Islamabad
J·Dec 01, 2023, 06:45 AM
Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US; three charged
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:06 AM
Woman alleges illegal custody, torture of son by Coimbatore police, lodges complaint
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:01 AM
Mumbai Police book Christian mission head for alleged ‘casteist slur, abuse’
J·Sep 11, 2023, 04:47 AM
Four UP cops suspended for stripping man, demanding ransom
J·Sep 03, 2023, 08:33 AM
Two Telangana youths hung upside down on suspicion of theft
J·Aug 31, 2023, 09:56 AM
Calcutta HC approves fast-track hearing of custodial death case in Bengal’s Nabagram
