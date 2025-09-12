NHRC directs timely distribution of fertilisers, no cane-charge on farmers

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure the proper and timely distribution of fertilisers like urea and DAP to farmers across the country.

A Bench presided by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging severe shortages of fertilizers in many states across the country, which is affecting farmers during the crucial Kharif season.

Issuing notice, the apex human rights body directed Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all States and UTs are directed to ensure no harsh action, lathi charge, or abusive behaviour is used against farmers standing in long queues for fertilisers distribution.

It further directed the authorities to investigate the alleged incidents in which lathi charge or force was used by the police against farmers and called for a report on such incidents.

The NHRC asked Secretaries of the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers to ensure smooth and hassle-free distribution of fertilisers to farmers.

The apex human rights body has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from all authorities within two weeks in the matter. According to the complaint, the lack of timely supply of essential fertilisers like Urea and DAP has caused distress and frustration among poor farmers, who are struggling to protect their crops.

Further it alleged that in some states, police and administrative authorities resorted to lathi charge and other forceful measures against farmers waiting in long queues for fertilisers.

Seeking intervention from the NHRC, the complainant requested urgent action from the authorities to ensure the proper and timely distribution of fertilisers and to investigate the reasons behind these shortages. In its notice issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the apex human rights body observed that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate serious violations of human rights of the victims.

