New scheme of Cong to protect accused: BJP over Delhi–Himachal Police standoff over AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) After the Delhi–Himachal Pradesh Police standoff in connection with the shirtless protest at the AI Summit, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday slammed the Congress, alleging that it has adopted a new scheme to protect the accused.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh claimed, “During the International AI Summit in Delhi, the incident in which Congress youth leaders took off their shirts to protest, was not merely political opposition. This was not a simple demonstration at Jantar Mantar or at any district headquarters; it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish India’s international image. The facts that have emerged clearly indicate that this was a major conspiracy orchestrated under the direction of the top Congress leadership as part of an international agenda.”

He further alleged, “Through a nexus, they acted to please foreign elements. Putting the country’s reputation at stake and indulging in anti-national politics is unfortunate and extremely sad. The protesters who fled and were reportedly hiding in Himachal Pradesh were allegedly given protection there. When the Delhi Police reached Himachal Pradesh, they were reportedly stopped and detained. It's the new scheme of Congress to protect the accused. But it's like messing around with law and order."

Meanwhile, the 24-hour-long standoff between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh cops ended on Thursday, with the latter allowing its counterpart to take three Indian Youth Congress activists, arrested in connection with the 'shirtless protest' at the AI ​​Summit, to the national Capital.

A day earlier, the Himachal Police registered a kidnapping case against its Delhi counterparts and “detained” their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla along with the three Indian Youth Congress activists when they were en route to Delhi.

In a late-night development, the three accused, along with Delhi Police personnel, were taken to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ekansh Kapil after undergoing medical examination at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital here and were granted transit remand.

Delhi Police on Thursday revealed that three Indian Youth Congress workers arrested in the AI ​​Summit in the shirtless protest case, are not residents of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police said they received information regarding an incident wherein individuals, in civilian clothes in vehicles bearing outside state registration numbers, had reportedly forcefully taken away three people staying at a resort in Chirgaon.

The individuals from Delhi had also removed certain electronic equipment, including a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the spot.

Taking the matter seriously, Shimla Police promptly initiated necessary legal action to ascertain the facts and ensure that all procedures were followed strictly in accordance with law, said the Himachal Police in a statement.

Acting swiftly and in close coordination with Solan Police, Shimla Police teams intercepted the individuals concerned at multiple locations, including Shoghi, ISBT in Shimla and Dharampur.

Upon verification, it was revealed that the group comprised police personnel from Delhi and Haryana who had followed and taken custody of the three individuals in connection with a case registered in Delhi.

In order to ensure full legal compliance and safeguard the rights of all people concerned, Shimla Police produced the individuals before the competent local court for appropriate directions.

