New Industrial Revolution underway in Maharashtra, development journey won't stop: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the era of "stagnant politics" in Maharashtra has ended, giving way to a period of rapid progress.

He asserted that Maharashtra is undergoing a new industrial revolution and remains the top destination for investment in the country.

While replying to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that Maharashtra remains the number one state in the country for industrial investment and emphasised that the government's primary goal is to build a progressive, prosperous, and secure Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM began his speech on a somber note, remembering late leader Ajit Pawar. He remarked that a shadow of grief looms over the current session due to his passing, noting that Ajit Pawar always prioritised the politics of development.

Highlighting the state's industrial prowess, Shinde stated that Maharashtra is a preferred global investment destination.

Maharashtra contributes 13.5 per cent to India's total GDP. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): In 2024-25, the state attracted Rs 1,64,875 crore in FDI, accounting for 39 per cent of the nation's total investment. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the state secured Rs 91,337 crore, maintaining its number one rank, he added.

Following the Davos summit, MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore were signed with companies from 18 countries; 82 per cent of these are already in the implementation stage. He noted that these investments focus on futuristic sectors like Quantum Computing, AI, Semiconductors, and Green Energy.

DCM Shinde detailed several "game-changer" projects aimed at transforming the state's landscape. He announced that the World Competency Center will established in Mumbai and it will be Asia's largest, creating 45,000 jobs.

"With three times the capacity of JNPT, the Vadhavan port is expected to bring Rs 40 lakh crore in investment and create 50 lakh jobs. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is being developed as India's first Smart Industrial City and a future hub for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road, and Atal Setu have significantly enhanced state-wide connectivity," he noted.

DCM Shinde said that the government is moving beyond the Mumbai-Pune belt to decentralise development. This includes Rs 50,000 crore in investments for North Maharashtra and Rs 11,519 crore for Ahilyanagar district.

The Deputy CM declared 2026 as the "Year of Recruitment." Out of a planned 1.53 lakh positions, 85,363 candidates have already been appointed. The government aims to ensure transparency and reliability in the recruitment process for both public and private sectors.

The Deputy CM mentioned the 'GPR 2.0' initiative, aimed at bringing radical changes to administration - an effort that has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our government is at the service of the people 24/7. The vehicle of Maharashtra's progress has gained full speed, and this journey of development will never stop," he added.

