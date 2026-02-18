'Never thought he would do this': Neighbour reveals chilling details in Indore MBA student murder case

Indore, Feb 18 (IANS) As shocking details continue to emerge in the Indore MBA student murder case, a neighbour of the accused has shared chilling information about the days leading up to the crime and the moment the incident came to light.

The case has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh, with police confirming that the young woman was allegedly strangled to death by her classmate and boyfriend, identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya.

The neighbour said he could never imagined that the accused would commit such a brutal crime. According to him, the woman used to visit the accused frequently, and there was nothing unusual about the accused’s behaviour.

Munnalal, a neighbour of the accused, said that the incident came to the notice of locals only after a strong foul smell began emanating from the room. Soon after, police arrived at the location, followed by the woman’s father.

“There was a strong foul smell coming from there... then the police arrived. The woman’s father came. I don’t know what happened inside. I never thought that he would do this murder,” Munnalal said.

He added that the woman used to come to the accused’s house almost every day, and Dhamnotiya’s behaviour appeared normal.

“The woman used to come every day, and Piyush’s behaviour was also good. But when he committed the murder, I did not hear any sound,” he said, expressing shock at how quietly the crime was allegedly carried out.

Meanwhile, police took the accused to the crime scene on Tuesday for a recreation of the incident. During the recreation, the police reconstructed the sequence of events inside the rented room where the young woman was allegedly killed.

Manish Mishra, Station House Officer of Dwarkapuri Police Station, Indore, said that the recreation was conducted to verify the details the accused had provided during interrogation.

“Whatever information the accused provided during interrogation, we verified it by bringing him to the crime scene. We have recovered rope and tape through which he tied her. A knife has also been recovered and seized. We have also recovered a cloth that the accused had wiped his hands after getting injuries. So, all this evidence has been recovered,” Mishra said.

Police officials said that during the recreation, the accused was questioned about the time and manner in which the incident took place. Investigators also confirmed that several items, including rope, tape and a knife, were recovered from the spot, strengthening the case against the accused.

According to police, Piyush Dhamnotiya, the accused in the case, fled to Mumbai soon after the incident. He was traced and arrested in Andheri on February 14. The woman’s body was recovered earlier on February 13 from a rented room in Indore, days after she was reported missing.

Police said the accused was brought back to Indore for further interrogation, during which several disturbing details were revealed.

During questioning, police also recovered a letter allegedly written by the accused after the incident, in which he expressed suicidal thoughts. The letter reportedly stated, “I too want to die and be hanged.”

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the accused committed the murder out of suspicion. According to the police, the young woman used to chat with some of her classmates, and the accused allegedly read those chats. This reportedly led him to suspect her, following which he planned to kill her.

Investigators said that both the deceased and the accused were studying MBA at the same college. The deceased was reportedly around 24 years old, while the accused is said to be around 22 years old. Police also stated that both belonged to the same community and their families were aware of their relationship.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly pressured the student for a physical relationship. When she refused, reportedly saying she was unwell, he allegedly forced himself on her. After the assault, he allegedly tied her hands and feet with ropes found in the apartment and blindfolded her. Police sources claimed he told her he wanted to give her a “gift”.

Investigators said that when the woman resisted again, the accused allegedly stuffed cloth into her mouth and sat on her chest, choking her until she lost consciousness.

Police sources further claimed that when he realised she had stopped breathing, he allegedly stabbed her near the chest with such force that the knife broke.

However, police sources said the brutality did not end there. According to investigators, the accused allegedly remained in the room even after the murder. He allegedly stepped out, bought beer from a liquor shop, returned, and drank beside the body.

Police sources further alleged that during interrogation, the accused admitted to sexually assaulting the corpse before changing his clothes and fleeing the scene, leaving the body without clothes in the room.

Police said that on the day she went missing, the student had left home saying she needed to get her Aadhaar card corrected. Her father reportedly dropped her near the Collectorate.

Later, she called her younger sister and informed her that she was going to a birthday party with her classmate Piyush Dhamnotiya and would return by 11 p.m.

When she did not return home, her family grew worried, and a missing persons complaint was filed. The case later took a tragic turn when her body was recovered from the rented room.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and more evidence is being collected. The accused remains in custody and is being questioned regarding the entire sequence of events.

--IANS

jk/dpb