NEET aspirant’s death: Bihar govt issues new safety guidelines for girls’ hostels

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Following the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant at a girls’ hostel in Patna, the Bihar government has issued strict new guidelines for all girls’ hostels and lodges operating across the state, aiming to strengthen security and prevent such incidents in the future.

Under the new directive, registration has been made mandatory for all girls’ hostels and lodges.

Every police station will now maintain a comprehensive record of hostels within its jurisdiction to ensure quick access to information when required.

This responsibility has been assigned to the Women’s Help Desk at the local police stations.

The government has made it compulsory for all girls’ hostels to have a female warden available round-the-clock.

In addition, police verification of all hostel staff—including wardens, security guards, cooks, and cleaning personnel—has been made mandatory.

For enhanced security, CCTV cameras must be installed at main entry gates, corridors, dining areas, and hostel premises. The CCTV footage must be preserved for at least 30 days.

Hostels are also required to ensure adequate lighting, proper sanitation facilities, strong doors and locks, and iron grilles on windows to prevent unauthorised access.

Strict monitoring of visitors has been ordered. The name, mobile number, and Aadhaar number of every visitor must be recorded in a visitor register.

Entry of men into residential areas of hostels has been strictly prohibited.

Additionally, hostels have been advised to install a biometric system to record the night attendance of students and staff, ensuring accountability and safety.

Posters displaying emergency contact details—including the local police station, Women’s Help Desk, Abhaya Brigade, and the 112 helpline—must be prominently displayed inside hostels.

Students will also be educated about the safety features of the 112 India mobile app.

The police, Women’s Help Desk, and Abhaya Brigade will conduct regular inspections of hostels.

Authorities have warned that immediate action will be taken upon receiving information about any suspicious or criminal activity, emphasising zero tolerance for safety lapses.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious on January 6 at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Chitragupt Nagar, Patna, and succumbed to her injuries on January 11.

The post-mortem and FSL reports indicated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out.

The Patna Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an IG-rank officer, but the case remained unresolved.

Subsequently, the Bihar government transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident has triggered widespread concern and political debate, prompting the state government to introduce these stringent hostel safety norms to ensure the protection of girls and women across Bihar.

