Near total shutdown in Telangana over reservation for Backward Classes

Hyderabad: Road Transport Corporation buses went off the roads across Telangana while most of the shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed on Saturday as the state-wide bandh called by Backward Classes JAC and supported by all political parties evoked a near total response.

The bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), consisting of 136 Backward Classes associations in support of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), impacted normal life in Hyderabad and other districts.

Buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) remained confined to depots as leaders of Backward Class groups and political parties staged protest demonstrations in front of the depots.

The suspension of bus services caused severe inconvenience to people in and around Hyderabad and in other districts ahead of Diwali.

The JAC, headed by Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah, has appealed to all sections, caste groups and political parties to support the shutdown.

Krishnaiah, who is a BJP MP, termed the bandh as a non-political one aimed at demanding justice for the BCs.

The JAC exempted emergency services like hospitals and ambulances from the bandh.

Private educational institutions declared a holiday, while government-run schools and colleges also remained closed.

The government offices were functioning as usual. Employees belonging to Backward Class communities attended duties wearing black badges.

In a rare show of unity, all political parties, including the ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP, have declared support for the shutdown call.

Ministers and MLAs of the ruling party also participated in the protests in various parts of the state.

Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in the state capital wore a deserted look. Passengers were seen waiting for buses.

Backward Class JAC leaders staged a protest near MGBS and JBS by playing games and singing songs. BJP MP Eatala Rajender and other party leaders participated in the protest near JBS.

Minister for Endowments and Forests Konda Surekha participated in the protest at Rathifiel Bus Stop in Secunderabad. She said the Assembly already passed the Bill for Backward Class reservation, but the Governor did not give his approval. She alleged that the BJP is not serious about the Backward Class reservation. She accused BJP leaders of doing injustice to Backward Classes by filing court cases.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha led the protest at Khairatabad junction in the heart of the state capital. She said it was ironic that the parties which should provide the Backward Classes reservation were participating in the bandh.

Police made elaborate security arrangements across the state to prevent any untoward incident. Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in violence.

The Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on a Government Order (GO) which provided 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. The Supreme Court refused to admit the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the state government, saying it can’t interfere with the case being heard by the High Court.

--IANS