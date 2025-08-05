NDA parliamentary party meet: PM Modi felicitated for Op Sindoor success, key resolutions passed 

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party on Tuesday lauded the success of Operation Sindoor and saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their heroic valour in teaching the country’s enemies a lesson.

The NDA meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top ministers of the BJP and its allies, heaped praise on the exceptional and exemplary leadership by the PM in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The NDA leaders also saluted the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces for showing heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, and also adopted two resolutions, celebrating the success of both operations.

Operation Sindoor was India’s decisive military retaliation to Pakistan-sponsored terror activities in Kashmir, while under Operation Mahadev, the security forces gunned down three dreaded terrorists, just at the beginning of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, having a direct hand in the Pahalgam attacks.

The NDA Parliamentary Party also voiced strong support for naming India’s military response after Sindoor (vermilion), stating that the "coward terrorists removed sindoor from our women while our Armed Forces, through Operation Sindoor, avenged their cruelty and protected crores of Indians".

“India’s decisive response delivered justice for the mothers and daughters of the nation, aptly named Operation Sindoor. It was indeed a powerful reflection of the nation’s resolve under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” the resolution stated.

The NDA Parliamentary Party has also taken note of a series of defence reforms ushered in during three tenures of the Modi government, emphasising how they proved to be a strong deterrent during Operation Sindoor, giving India a strategic advantage over a hostile neighbour.

It’s because of the Modi government’s commitment to reforms and focus on achieving ‘atmanirbharata (self-reliance)’ in the country’s defence apparatus that the forces carried out an integrated operation and decisively pinned down the terror forces across the border and blunted the Pakistani military counter-offensive, it said.

Notably, it was on April 22 that Pakistan-based terrorist group -- The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), carried out one of the most gruesome and barbaric terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 innocent tourists, including a Nepali national and a local ponywalla.

