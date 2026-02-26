NDA leaders hail PM Modi's 'global youth connect' as he crosses 100 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) described the achievement as a reflection of his sustained outreach, hard work and growing appeal among young audiences in India and abroad.

PM Modi on Thursday surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform.

Having joined Instagram in 2014, PM Modi has, over the past decade, transformed his account into one of the most active and widely followed digital platforms among global leaders.

His presence on the platform has steadily expanded, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy that connects with audiences both in India and abroad.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS that the milestone underlines the Prime Minister's global standing.

"This clearly shows that not only in India but across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a distinct place for himself through his work and determination, which is why he is the most popular leader globally," he said.

Khandelwal further said that the Prime Minister's commitment to strengthening India's global position continues to resonate with people.

"We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with full commitment to make India a 'Vishwaguru' and to take the Indian economy to greater heights on the global stage. It is because of his hard work, vision, dedication, and determination that people's trust in him continues to grow, and this is why he has emerged as the world's most popular leader," he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha also linked the Prime Minister's digital popularity to his long-standing public connect.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "The kind of following PM Modi has on social media, and now on digital media as well, is usually seen for the world's biggest actors or artists. If in today's era, his popularity has been at the highest level for the past 20 years and continues to grow, it shows how his vision and thought process are being embraced by the youth."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the Instagram milestone reinforces the Prime Minister's image as a widely admired leader.

"We have always said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world. People across the country love him, and his policies have completely transformed India in the 21st century. On Instagram, where the youth are most active, people are following the Prime Minister, which shows his popularity among the younger generation. He has emerged as a youth icon," he told IANS.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar described the achievement as significant in the context of growing digital engagement among the younger generation.

"The new generation is getting connected through this technology. 100 million followers on Instagram is also a significant achievement. Prime Minister Modi has credibility across the world. In such a situation, his followers will certainly increase," he said.

RLM MLA Madhav Anand also attributed the milestone to the Prime Minister's international appeal.

"Our Prime Minister is one of the most popular leaders in the world. His popularity is not limited to India; it extends to every corner of the globe. It is natural that his followers are continuously increasing," he said.

Among prominent international leaders, PM Modi currently commands the largest follower base on Instagram.

In the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi has 106.2 followers, while on Facebook, he has maintained a following of 54 million.

The figures highlight PM Modi's expansive global reach and strong connections, particularly among younger audiences worldwide.

Within India as well, the Prime Minister maintains a substantial lead over other political leaders on Instagram.

--IANS

sd/dpb