NDA leaders congratulate Nitin Nabin on his appointment as BJP Working President

Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Following Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP Working President, NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, extended their congratulations and best wishes.

In a post on his official X handle, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Working President of the BJP. It is a matter of great joy that a resident of Bihar has been given this responsibility. Nitin Nabin has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time and is serving as an energetic colleague in our cabinet.”

He further added, “Nitin Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician. I hope that this new responsibility will further strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party. I pray to God for his good health and a successful tenure.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated Nitin Nabin, saying, “Your organisational experience and efficiency will give new energy to the party and further strengthen the workers.”

State BJP president and cabinet minister Dilip Jaiswal extended his best wishes, stating, “My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to senior BJP leader and Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Expressing confidence in his leadership, Jaiswal added, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am confident that you will take the organisation to new heights at the national level and play a significant role in realising the resolve of a ‘Developed India’ by energising millions of party workers.”

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also congratulated Nitin Nabin, saying, “I met and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin on his selection as the National Working President of the BJP. Under young leadership, the organisation will move forward with renewed momentum and direction, strengthening the party not only in Bihar but across the country.”

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey met Nitin Nabin and conveyed his wishes, saying, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin on his nomination as the National Working President of the BJP. I pray for your bright and successful tenure.”

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha also extended his congratulations and best wishes to Bihar minister Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

--IANS

ajk/uk