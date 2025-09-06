NDA high on power: K.C. Venugopal slams Ajit Pawar after video threatening woman IPS officer goes viral

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of misusing his authority after a viral video allegedly showed him berating a woman IPS officer for taking action against illegal sand mining.

K.C. Venugopal took to his social media handle on X and said, “The arrogant tone in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke to IPS Anjana Krishna, who was doing her duty of cracking down on illegal sand mining, shows the levels to which the members of the ruling NDA are high on their own power.”

"This is a classic example of how the brazenly arrogant culture set at the top percolates down to others in the hierarchy. Instead of applauding an officer for cracking down on corrupt activities, Pawar thought it fit to lambast her and obstruct her efforts," he added.

He further said that Ajit Pawar's belated justification is nothing more than a facing saving measure.

"His belated justification is nothing more than a facing saving measure, and he has not even apologised for his rude and unbecoming conduct," he said.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing a heated exchange between Pawar and Anjana Krishna, a sub-divisional police officer posted in Solapur. The video, dated August 31, captures Pawar speaking to Krishna on the phone of a local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker, ordering her to halt an anti-mining operation.

In the video, Pawar can be heard saying, “Suno, main deputy chief minister bol raha hoon aur aapko aadesh deta hoon ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the Deputy Chief Minister and I am ordering you to stop this).”

When Krishna asks him to call her directly for verification, unaware of his identity at the time, Pawar appears to lose his temper. “Main tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you),” he threatens.

The exchange escalates as Pawar reportedly says, “Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na? Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh samajh mein aaega na (You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You’ll recognise my face then, won’t you?)” He then questions her, “Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (How dare you)?”

The Deputy CM later made a video call to Krishna and purportedly ordered her to stop the action on-site.

K.C. Venugopal condemned Pawar’s conduct as “rude and unbecoming,” calling it a classic display of how unchecked power can erode respect for institutions and officials.

“Instead of applauding an officer for acting against corrupt practices, Pawar chose to obstruct her. This is not just arrogance; it's a blatant misuse of authority,” Venugopal added.

He dismissed Pawar’s later clarification as insincere and inadequate.

“His belated justification is nothing more than a face-saving measure. He hasn't even issued a proper apology for his behaviour,” he said.

In response to the mounting criticism, Ajit Pawar said on Friday that his intention was not to interfere in police work but to ensure that the situation did not escalate.

“My aim was to maintain peace and calm in the area,” he stated, downplaying the controversy.

However, critics argue that his explanation fails to justify the tone and content of his conversation with the officer, especially as it was conducted in such a public and intimidating manner.

The IPS officer in question, Anjana Krishna, hailing from Kerala, had recently taken charge in Maharashtra and was carrying out her official duties when the confrontation occurred. Her composed response in the face of pressure has drawn public praise, with many highlighting the importance of protecting officers from political interference.

--IANS

jk/rad