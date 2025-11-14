'NDA heading for tremendous victory': JD(U)’s Rajeev Ranjan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan exuded confidence on Friday, claiming a decisive win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections.

“From the very first round of counting today, you will see that the NDA is heading for a tremendous victory. Once again, an NDA government will be formed, Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of Bihar, and the opposition will be completely defeated,” Ranjan told IANS, expressing optimism about the outcome.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Raju Kumar Singh also projected confidence, stating, “Everyone knows that we will come out victorious in the counting. We have been serving the people for the past 20 years and will continue to do so in the future.”

The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar is underway amid elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements. Counting began at 8 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting at 8:30 a.m. Across the state’s 46 counting centres in 38 districts, a strict security cordon has been implemented.

The inner security perimeter around strongrooms and counting halls is being managed by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while the outer perimeter is under the supervision of the Bihar Police and district-level police teams. In addition, over 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have been deployed. Strongrooms, where EVMs and VVPATs are sealed, have been under continuous 24/7 CCTV surveillance since polling concluded.

Candidates and their authorised agents have been allowed to monitor the areas outside the inner security perimeter to ensure transparency. The Election Commission has ensured that the counting process is conducted fairly, with meticulous adherence to protocols for postal ballots, EVMs, and VVPAT verification.

As the state awaits the results, political parties and their supporters are closely watching the rounds of counting, anticipating a clear verdict that will shape Bihar’s government for the coming term. The high-stakes election has drawn nationwide attention, with security, transparency, and adherence to procedures being given top priority.

--IANS

rs/dpb