NDA alliance set for decisive win in Bihar polls: Union MoS SP Singh Baghel (IANS interview)

New Delhi/Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) In a confident assertion amid the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, S.P. Singh Baghel, has predicted a resounding victory for the NDA alliance.

Dismissing the Opposition's recent announcements on the Chief Ministerial faces as mere political posturing, Union Minister Baghel, on Thursday, emphasised the ground-level momentum favouring the NDA coalition, driven by welfare schemes and strong leadership.

The INDIA bloc announced Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate while Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IANS, Union Minister Baghel downplayed the INDIA bloc's move to project the potential CM and Deputy CM candidates.

"It may be news for you, but for us political people, it's simple news," he remarked.

He said that the internal dynamics within the Opposition, noting that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) remains the dominant force, with Congress merely following suit.

"RJD is a big party, Congress is its follower. If they had to announce the CM and deputy CM candidates before elections, it should have been announced by the RJD, not Congress," Union Minister Baghel added, suggesting the timing and source undermine its impact.

The Union Minister also critiqued the Opposition's approach to leadership selection, particularly the emphasis on caste affiliations.

He said that such strategies sow confusion among diverse communities.

"Many castes were under confusion; if they picked up any one caste person, they have done damage to others," he added.

This, he said, contrasts with the NDA's broader, inclusive appeal.

Delving into the electoral atmosphere, Union Minister Baghel shared insights from his recent tours across Bihar.

He attributed the positive response to the Central government's welfare policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic personality, and the state government's initiatives.

"I have also taken a round; Central government welfare policy, PM Modi's personna and work; state policies, and the hard work of both the parties -- from booth level worker to national presidents -- the BJP-led NDA alliance will emerge victorious," he said.

A key factor, according to Union Minister Baghel, is the strong support from women voters, who view Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as their top choice.

"Women voters prefer Nitish Kumar as the first choice in Bihar; he has done tremendous work. They have found their life has become easier through old-age pension, toilet, kitchen, five kg foodgrains, so women understand that PM Modi has made their life easier," he said, crediting schemes like free rations, sanitation drives, and pensions for transforming daily lives of women in Bihar.

On the NDA's own leadership decisions, Union Minister Baghel urged the Opposition to focus inward.

"They must think about their own home and keep it in order; we will decide after a proper democratic process," he said, underscoring the alliance's commitment to internal democracy over hasty projections.

As polling dates approach, Baghel's remarks signal high morale within the NDA camp.

With Bihar's political landscape marked by intense rivalry between the NDA and INDIA bloc alliances, the Union Minister's optimism could bolster the coalition's campaign.

--IANS

sktr/khz