NCW to hold public hearing in Greater Noida on Nov 13-14

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has announced a two-day mega public hearing titled ‘National Commission for Women - At Your Doorstep’ to address women's grievances directly at the grassroots level.

Scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2025, the event will commence daily at 11:00 a.m. at the School of Management, Gautam Buddha Nagar University, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with commission members, will personally oversee the proceedings. The District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other senior administrative and law enforcement officials from Gautam Buddha Nagar will actively participate to ensure swift on-spot resolution of complaints.

The initiative aims to resolve long-pending cases and provide immediate relief to women facing domestic violence, workplace harassment, dowry disputes, property rights violations, or any form of gender-based discrimination.

Women from Gautam Buddha Nagar and neighbouring districts, including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and areas of Delhi NCR, are encouraged to attend and present their issues directly to the Commission.

Speaking on the outreach programme, the NCW emphasised its commitment to making justice accessible and time-bound. "We want every woman to know that the Commission stands with her. This public hearing is a step towards bringing institutional support to her doorstep," a senior official stated.

Cases requiring legal intervention will be fast-tracked with coordination from local police and district authorities. Follow-up mechanisms will be established to monitor the implementation of resolutions.

The Commission has urged community organisations, resident welfare associations, and women's self-help groups to mobilise affected individuals to ensure maximum outreach. This marks the latest in a series of proactive measures by the NCW under its current leadership to decentralise grievance redressal and strengthen enforcement of women’s rights across urban and semi-urban regions.

With rising reported cases of gender violence in the NCR, the hearing is expected to witness significant participation and set a precedent for replicable models in other districts.

--IANS

sktr/uk