NCW takes cognisance of sexual harassment against Bengal woman civic volunteer by Kolkata cop

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Tuesday, took suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual harassment of a woman civic volunteer by a Officer-in-Charge of the Kolkata police station and asked the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP), Peeyush Pandey, to file an action taken report regarding the incident within five days.

Read More

In an X post, the NCW said, "National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a grave and disturbing news report... published on March 2, 2026, regarding allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of authority by an Officer-in-Charge of a police station in Kolkata against a woman civic volunteer under his supervision."

The women rights panel also condemned the incident, saying misconduct by a senior police officer undermines public trust in law enforcement agencies.

"The Commission strongly condemns this reprehensible act, which constitutes a serious violation of the victim's dignity, equality, and protection from workplace sexual harassment under the Constitution of India and the POSH Act, 2013. Misconduct by a senior police officer gravely undermines public trust in law enforcement institutions," it said.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar asked the West Bengal DGP to ensure action against the accused police officer and registration of an FIR.

"The NCW Chairperson has directed the DGP of West Bengal to ensure immediate and lawful action, including registration of an FIR under appropriate provisions, a fair and time-bound investigation, strict departmental action, preservation and examination of evidence, and protection of the complainant from any form of retaliation," the NCW said.

"The West Bengal DGP has been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within five days, including the status of the FIR, investigation progress, and measures taken to strengthen safeguards against workplace sexual harassment within police units," it added.

According to police sources, a woman civic volunteer alleged that the officer-in-charge of a police station in South Suburban division of Kolkata Police sexually harassed her.

According to a source in the Kolkata Police headquarters, the civic volunteer said that the incident took place at February-end.

The female civic volunteer filed a written complaint on Sunday.

According to police sources, a departmental investigation was started against the accused as per the guidelines for sexual harassment at work as soon as the complaint was received.

However, there was no report of an FIR or the case being filed till Monday evening.

Police sources said that further action will be taken after the initial investigation.

The accused police officer has already been transferred to another police station in the state.

--IANS

sch/khz