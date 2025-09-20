NCW member points to security lapses in Bengal hospital where female staffer was raped

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Saturday visited Panskura Super-specialty Hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, where a contractual female staffer was allegedly raped last Sunday, and alleged that security measures and surveillance were insufficient at the hospital.

She met the hospital’s superintendent, doctors and staff to gather details of the alleged incidents.

Speaking to media persons following her visit, Majumdar pointed out gaps in CCTV coverage.

"Hospital authorities told me there are 40 cameras and that they have applied for 50 more. However, important and strategic areas have been left uncovered. In the maternity ward, there are only two cameras and none in front of the doctors’ restroom or outside the operation theatre. The coverage is simply inadequate,” she said.

Later in a post on X, Majumdar said: "Horrific revelations at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital! Over 40 women, including 2 rape victims, deposed before me today. A mother came seeking justice for her daughter, sexually exploited in 2008 by the same accused. Years of sexual exploitation, religious abuse, hospital syndicate & administrative apathy. Even after RG Kar, the system refuses to wake up!"

She informed that NCW will continue to monitor the case closely. "Women working in hospitals must be protected. Proper surveillance, accountability and security measures are non-negotiable,” Majumdar added.

On September 14, a female medical staffer at Panskura Super-specialty Hospital accused the facility’s manager of raping her. The prime accused, Zahir Abbas Khan, has been arrested by the police, based on the complaint filed by the female staffer at the Panskura Police Station.

Later, many women from the facility alleged that the accused used to call women to his room and sexually abuse them. Allegations first became public on Monday (September 15, 2025), after which the accused was arrested by the police from Kolaghat, 15 km away from the hospital.

Khan was the head of the contractor company that the survivor worked for. The victim also alleged that the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. On Tuesday, massive protests erupted at the hospital after staff alleged previous complaints to the medical superintendent were ignored.

Majumdar further asked, "How was the accused, who was imprisoned for raping a minor 17 years ago, acquitted and how was the case hushed up? how did that person influence and form one syndicate after another in the hospital, needs to be investigated. For this, there is extreme negligence on the part of the state government, health department and police administration."

On Friday, the East Midnapore District Health Department formed a five-member committee to investigate the rape incident.

The five-member committee, including three female officials from the health department, also includes a female lawyer. The members of the committee yesterday visited the Panskura Super Specialty Hospital premises in this regard. Later, they also spoke to the hospital superintendent.

