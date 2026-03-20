NCP's Praful Patel vows action amid row over women panel chief

Gondia/Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) NCP Working President Praful Patel, on Friday, clarified the party's stance regarding the shocking allegations against self-proclaimed numerologist Ashok Kharat.

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Speaking at a press conference, Patel assured that a thorough investigation is underway and anyone found guilty, regardless of their stature, will face stringent action.

The case has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political circles after it was revealed that several high-profile political leaders reportedly sought "astrological guidance" from Kharat.

The controversy intensified as photos of Rupali Chakankar, the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women and the state NCP women's wing president, surfaced on social media.

The viral images depict Chakankar in various acts of reverence toward Kharat -- touching his feet, performing 'Padya Pujan' (ritual washing of feet), and even holding an umbrella for him.

These visuals have triggered a massive backlash, with several groups demanding Chakankar's immediate resignation from the State Commission for Women.

Addressing the media, Patel emphasised that the NCP would not shield anyone.

"Strict and immediate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Names of several political figures are being linked to this case. As a party, the NCP will take appropriate steps within the next 48 hours," he said.

The scandal broke after a woman filed a formal complaint at the Sarkarwada Police Station.

Ashok Kharat, based in Sinnar, allegedly claimed to possess divine powers. He allegedly used religious rituals, "mantra-tantra", and numerology to gain the trust of women.

The complainant alleged that Kharat invited her to his office, drugged her with a sedative-laced substance, and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint said that these activities occurred between 2022 and December 2025.

Following a raid on Kharat's office at Canada Corner in Nashik, the Nashik Crime Branch seized 58 objectionable video clips.

It is suspected that these clips feature high-profile women, senior officials, and political figures.

Kharat was apprehended by the Nashik Crime Branch in the early hours of Wednesday. He has been remanded to police custody until March 24 by the Nashik District Sessions Court.

Senior Police Inspector Anchal Mudgal noted that while only one woman has officially come forward so far, authorities expect more victims to file complaints as the investigation progresses.

This is not the first time Rupali Chakankar has found herself at the centre of a storm.

The current scandal adds to a list of previous controversies that have put the woman leader under intense public and political scrutiny.

The Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT have demanded that Chakankar, who holds the constitutional post, should be sacked immediately.

Opposition leaders, including Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), have highlighted Kharat's proximity to top political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Kharat's temple in 2022.

On the other hand, activist Anjali Damania has demanded that Chakankar should be terminated from the post and she should be arrested.

In response to the uproar, the Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute to conduct an impartial probe.

Reacting over the incident, Maharashtra NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare said that the information emerging regarding the Kharat case in Nashik is deeply distressing.

"I, like anyone else, could never have imagined that such things could occur in the name of God and faith. In public life, one naturally comes into contact with many individuals and organisations. Often, the nature of these interactions is not direct. However, this does not mean that anyone involved in a criminal act will be shielded or supported. On the contrary, I urge the victims in this case to come forward and register their complaints with the police," Tatkare added.

"​Our government will take a firm stand in this matter and ensure the strictest possible action against the guilty. On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), we will also take all necessary steps to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation."

--IANS

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