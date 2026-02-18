NCP warns of legal action over fake AI audio, video clips of Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday warned of stern legal action against those circulating fake AI-generated audio and video clips purportedly featuring former Deputy Chief Minister and party national president Ajit Pawar.

Tatkare alleged that certain individuals were spreading false and misleading statements in Ajit Pawar’s voice to serve political and social agendas.

He described the circulation of such AI-generated content as a serious and punishable offence and cautioned that those involved must immediately stop sharing the fabricated material, failing which strict legal action would be initiated.

“There is deep respect, affection and trust for Respected Dada across Maharashtra. Misusing these sentiments to create confusion among the public and party workers is a dangerous and malicious attempt. Using the image of a deceased leader in such a manner is highly unethical and condemnable. The party is committed to filing cases under cyber laws and other applicable legal provisions to ensure that the culprits are punished,” Tatkare said.

He appealed to the public not to forward any suspicious audio or video clips and to verify the authenticity of content before sharing it on social media platforms.

“The late Ajit Pawar was a popular leader of Maharashtra. Spreading false propaganda in his name after his demise is harmful to social harmony and an attack on democratic values. The Nationalist Congress Party strongly condemns such acts and demands that those responsible immediately cease these activities,” Tatkare added.

Earlier, the NCP had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28. Tatkare said a memorandum in this regard was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to Tatkare, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that the state government would correspond with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and take steps to facilitate a CBI investigation as requested by the NCP.

The party has cited what it described as “serious irregularities and suspicious circumstances” surrounding the crash, including alleged last-minute changes in the flight crew composition, questions over operational decision-making and authorisations, and inconsistencies relating to Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications and runway clearances.

The NCP also raised concerns regarding the functionality and integrity of certain onboard safety warning systems and has sought a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the incident.

