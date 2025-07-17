NCP state chief to begin Marathwada and Western Maharashtra tour from tomorrow

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Ahead of upcoming local and civic body elections, the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) President Sunil Tatkare will embark on a four-day tour of Marathwada and Western Maharashtra starting tomorrow, July 18.

During this tour, the party has organised the ‘Determination for a New Chapter’ dialogue meetings with office bearers across eight districts.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sunil Tatkare outlined the details of his visit. On July 18, he will begin the day with a meeting of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and rural district executives at Sant Eknath Rangmandir from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, followed by a press conference at 1 PM and an interaction with prominent citizens.

Later, at 3:30 PM, he will attend a Jalna district executive meeting at the party office, followed by another press conference at 5 PM and citizen interaction thereafter.

On July 19, at 10:30 AM, a meeting will be held at Mahavir Bhavan with Hingoli district office bearers, followed by a press conference at 12 PM and a discussion with distinguished citizens at 12:30 PM. In the evening, between 4 and 5:30 PM, he will participate in the Parbhani city and rural executive meeting at Akshada Mangal Karyalay, followed by a press conference at 6 PM.

On July 20, a meeting with Beed district executives will take place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, followed by a press conference at 12 noon and an interaction with citizens at 12:30 PM.

From 3:30 to 6 PM, he will attend the Latur city and rural executive meeting at Kasturai Mangal Karyalay, followed by a press conference at the Government Rest House at 6 PM and a citizen interaction from 6:30 to 7 PM.

Finally, on July 21, the tour will conclude with a meeting of Dharashiv district office bearers at 11 AM, followed by a press conference at 12:30 PM. From 3 to 5 PM, the Solapur city and rural executive meeting will be held at Heritage Hall, Gandhinagar, followed by a press conference at 5 PM at the party office.

Earlier, NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the party’s commitment to public welfare by stating that it will work with development as its core focus area.

He stated that the shared mission of all party workers is to work for the betterment of society and that the party is fully geared to achieve success in the upcoming local body elections.

He said that NCP has always provided representation and opportunities in power to the backward classes, tribal communities, OBCs and the Bahujan community.

“When we follow the ideologies of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and B. R. Ambedkar, we ensure inclusive representation from these communities,” he added.

