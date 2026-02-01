NCP runs on democratic principles, claims Praful Patel

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The NCP Working President Praful Patel on Sunday clarified that news reports claiming his appointment as the National President are completely “baseless” and “factually incorrect”.

Read More

“The Nationalist Congress Party functions on democratic principles, and any decision of this nature would be taken only after due consultation with senior leaders, MLAs, office-bearers, and by respecting the collective will and sentiments of all party members. As a national party, the NCP strictly follows established procedures in such matters,” Patel claimed in his X post.

The trigger for Patel to issue the clarification was the news report quoting the Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement about the former’s appointment as the NCP national president.

Goyal’s initial statement caused a stir, suggesting a lack of coordination within the Mahayuti alliance or hidden internal movements.

However, after Patel issued a clarification, Minister Goyal, in his post on X, said, “A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Shri Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong, and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Smt Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information.”

Following the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, there has been intense speculation regarding the NCP’s leadership.

A group of NCP legislators has launched a signature campaign after the conclusion of the legislature party meeting held on Saturday, demanding that Sunetra Pawar, who took the oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, should be appointed the national president.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra's politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past.

“Honestly, one doesn't even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel.”

--IANS

sj/dan