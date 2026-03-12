NCP legislator seeks detailed debate in Assembly on Ajit Pawar plane crash probe

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Shelke on Thursday demanded in the Legislative Assembly that a transparent and open discussion be held regarding the plane crash involving the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the ongoing probe into the incident.

Read More

Shelke emphasised that the truth behind the incident and the subsequent investigation must be brought before the people of Maharashtra. Additionally, he proposed renaming the International Cricket Stadium at Gahunje in Pune district after the late leader.

Speaking during the discussion on budgetary demands, Shelke raised several critical points regarding the tragic accident.

“There are numerous doubts and questions surrounding the crash. Why were the pilots changed suddenly? Why was the take-off time rescheduled? What exactly caused the delay, and why was a landing attempted under low visibility?” Shelke asked.

He further stressed that while various agencies are investigating the matter, there should be no external pressure on the probe.

Shelke expressed hope that the investigation would remain impartial and reveal the absolute truth to the public.

During his address, Shelke also criticised certain groups for attempting to give the incident a “communal colour” following the leader’s demise.

He reaffirmed the loyalty of party workers and leaders to the Pawar family, stating: “We stand firmly behind the Pawar family. Our loyalty remains with Ajit Dada and his kin. We have extended our full support to Sunetra Pawar as she takes on the leadership role.”

Shelke reiterated that the House should hold a detailed discussion on whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage.

He specifically requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to present the investigation’s findings to the public before the conclusion of the current session.

Concluding his speech, Shelke called upon the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) to officially rename the International Cricket Stadium at Gahunje, Pune, in honour of the late Ajit Pawar to recognise his contributions.

Earlier, an NCP delegation comprising ministers and MLAs on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an expedited investigation into the tragic demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati.

The delegation, comprising Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare, legislators Chetan Tupe, Sulabha Khodke, Sana Malik, Saroj Ahire, Anil Patil and Shekhar Nikam, among others, urged the state government to ensure that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conclude their ongoing probes and release a comprehensive final report at the earliest.

According to a statement released by the NCP, the party leadership expressed concern over the pace of the current investigation.

The memorandum highlights the need for transparency and technical clarity regarding the plane crash that led to the leader’s untimely death.

--IANS

sj/pgh