NCERT halts Class 8 textbook distribution over judiciary chapter error

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has temporarily halted the distribution of its newly released Social Science textbook for Class 8 after certain inappropriate textual material and an error of judgement were found to have inadvertently appeared in Chapter 4, titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” (pages 125–142).

The textbook, titled Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Volume II, was officially released on February 24, 2026, following established procedures and standard approval processes applicable to academic publications prepared by NCERT.

However, soon after the copies became available and were circulated, concerns were raised regarding specific portions of the content in the chapter dealing with the role and functioning of the judiciary in India.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education also took note of the matter and directed that distribution of the textbook be kept on strict hold until further review and appropriate corrective action.

NCERT has confirmed that it has fully complied with the directive issued by the Ministry and has immediately stopped further distribution of the textbook pending revision of the concerned content.

In an official press statement issued in this regard, NCERT expressed deep regret over the unintentional inclusion of the inappropriate material and acknowledged the lapse in editorial judgement.

The Council emphasised that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and regards it as a vital pillar of India’s democratic framework, responsible for upholding the Constitution and protecting Fundamental Rights.

NCERT clarified that the inclusion of the inappropriate material was purely inadvertent and accidental, and that there was absolutely no intention to question, undermine, or diminish the authority, dignity, or constitutional role of the judiciary or any other constitutional institution.

The Council further stated that the primary objective behind the introduction of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy among students, promote civic awareness, and foster respect for democratic institutions and governance structures.

NCERT also reiterated that it remains open to constructive feedback from educators, subject experts, and stakeholders as part of its ongoing academic review and quality assurance processes.

To address the issue comprehensively, the concerned chapter will be carefully reviewed and rewritten in consultation with appropriate academic authorities, subject experts, and institutional stakeholders to ensure accuracy, clarity, and alignment with constitutional principles.

The revised version of the textbook will be made available to Class 8 students before the commencement of the academic session 2026–27.

NCERT once again expressed regret over the lapse and apologised for the unintended error, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining academic integrity, institutional respect, and the highest standards in educational content development.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure that educational materials accurately reflect constitutional values, democratic principles, and the dignity of key institutions.

The incident has also triggered discussions on quality control and editorial review mechanisms in textbook preparation, with NCERT assuring stakeholders that additional safeguards and rigorous review processes will be implemented to minimise the possibility of such oversights in the future.

Distribution of the textbook will remain suspended until the revision process is completed and the corrected version is formally approved for circulation.

