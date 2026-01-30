NCB unearths illegal narcotics-making unit in Jodhpur

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory equipment in Jodhpur, which was intended to manufacture around 200 kg of MD for distribution in the illicit drug market, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken on Thursday under Operation Prayogshala in close coordination with Jodhpur Gramin Police, the official said in a statement, adding that three prime suspects in the case are on the run.

During the operation, NCB Jodhpur seized various laboratory and industrial equipment, including borosilicate jars, borosilicate glass tubes, an electric induction motor, an industrial electromagnetic stirrer, and other related items used for the manufacture of synthetic drugs, said the statement.

Earlier, on January 25, NCB Jodhpur seized 1.089 kg of Mephedrone in Jodhpur. Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB team intercepted two individuals riding a motorcycle and carrying a black bag containing contraband, leading to the arrest of two more accused.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that one of the three prime suspects in this case has set up three clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing laboratories in Bengaluru, and the seized MD had originated from these facilities, said the statement.

While investigating the case, NCB Jodhpur, along with Jodhpur Gramin Police, conducted a raid at a farmhouse located at Soyla, Dandore Road, Jodhpur, leading to the seizure of the aforementioned laboratory equipment. All three prime suspects in this case are currently absconding, and all efforts are being made to apprehend them.

In another development, the NCB busted a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and clandestine drug manufacturing lab in Karnataka’s Mysuru, said an official statement.

The statement said that the drugs valued at about Rs 10 crore in the street market, along with cash of Rs 25.6 lakhs, a Toyota Fortuner vehicle and various chemicals weighing more than 500 kilograms have been seized in the case so far.

“The Unit located in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, Karnataka, housing the clandestine lab, has been sealed for examination by the forensic team,” it said.

"Based on intelligence inputs, a Toyota Fortuner SUV with Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana, Surat district, Gujarat, on January 28 by NCB, and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of about 35 kg of Mephedrone (MD),” said the statement.

