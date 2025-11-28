NCB secures 17-year jail term for 5 drug traffickers in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) In an achievement for the NCB, five interstate drug traffickers were sentenced to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each by a Special Court in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bhopal Zonal Unit, secured the conviction of five people in a case related to their attempt to carry 1,526 kg of Ganja from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh in 2023.

The convicts sentenced to imprisonment by the Special NDPS Court, Mandla, were identified as Rajesh Kumar, son of Shivlal and resident of district Rajgarh (MP); Dinesh Kumar Prajapati, son of Ramesh Chand Prajapati and resident of Rajgarh (MP); Ranjit Nayek, son of Kulamani Nayek and resident of Rundimahal, district Boudh (Odisha); Dadivaman Das, son of Kambal Das and resident of Sonepur (Odisha) and Vinod Kumar Dhobi, son of Kalu Lal Dhobi and resident of Jhalawar (Rajasthan).

The case dates back to March 23, 2023, when officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zone, intercepted a truck and a Maruti Breeza vehicle near Bundelkhand Dhaba, NH-30 (Raipur-Jabalpur), district Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

A check of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 1,526 kg of Ganja and the arrest of the five accused, said a statement.

A case was registered under CR No. 04/2023. During the investigation, it was found that the seized Ganja was sourced from Sambalpur, Odisha and was destined to Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint in this matter was filed before the Special NDPS Court, Mandla, on September 19, 2023. On November 28, 2025, the court convicted all five accused and sentenced them to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each under section 8(C), 20 (b)(ii) (C) and 29 of the NDPS Act,1985 (as amended).

An NCB official said that the conviction underscores the NCB’s commitment to accomplish the vision of “Drug-free India” through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.

The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to curb the menace of narcotics and protect society from the harms of drug abuse, he said in a statement.

To fight against drug trafficking, the NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the informer is kept confidential, said the statement.

