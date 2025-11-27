NCB secures 15-year jail term for trafficker held in MP in 2021

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the conviction of a drug trafficker in the Special NDPS Court, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, which sent the convict to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, an official said.

An official of NCB, Bhopal Zonal Unit, said that Rohan Singh Thakur was punished in a case linked to the recovery of 360 kg of Ganja by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zone, from a Maruti Eeco vehicle at Amanala Bridge, on Mandla Bypass in 2021.

During the investigation, it was found that Thakur, son of Brajesh Singh, resident of Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, had sourced the seized Ganja from Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

A Case was registered under CR No. 15/2021, and the investigators said in their report that Thakur was taking the Ganja from Sukma to Raisen, MP, said a statement.

The case dates back to December 31, 2021, when officers of the NCB, Indore Zone, had intercepted the vehicle at Amanala Bridge, on Mandla Bypass.

A complaint in this matter was filed before the Special NDPS Court, Mandla, on June 28, 2022, said the statement.

On Thursday, the Court convicted Rohan Singh Thakur and sentenced him to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 under section 8(C), 20 (b)(ii) (C) and 29 of the NDPS Act,1985 (as amended), said the statement.

The Zonal Director of NCB, Bhopal Zonal Unit, said in a statement, “The conviction underscores the NCB’s commitment to accomplish the vision of drug drug-free India through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.”

The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to curb the menace of narcotics and protect society from the harms of drug abuse, said the statement.

“To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the informer is kept confidential,” said the statement.

