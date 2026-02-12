NCB secures 15-year jail term for four traffickers held with ganja in UP

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) A Special NDPS Court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced four drug traffickers, including one each from Gujarat and Odisha, to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with the seizure of 601 kg ganja in 2018, an NCB official said on Thursday.

In June 2018, the traffickers were apprehended at Zadeswar Chowkdi, Bharuch, Uttar Pradesh, with over 601 kg of ganja in their possession, said an NCB statement.

The Special Court, Bharuch, sentenced Pramod Kumar and Shishupal from Bulandshahar, UP; Manish Harish Bhai from Bharuch, Gujarat, and Kamal Lochan Shamal from Ganjam, Odisha to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Special Court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh each on the four convicts, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCB, Gorakhpur Zonal Unit, received a shot in the arm when a Special Court convicted two accused in a 2024 case and sentenced them to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs one lakh each, under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

The Additional District and Session Judge, Sonbhadra, held Sarvesh Singh (Kanpur Dehat district) and Abhiraj Singh (Gopalganj district, Bihar) guilty of illicit drug trafficking.

The two were arrested while transporting the contraband in their truck, the statement said.

On July 19, 2024, the NCB, Gorakhpur Zonal Unit, intercepted a truck and seized 825 kilograms of Ganja in Sonbhadra, said the statement.

In connection with the seizure, two accused were arrested, and a case was registered for violation of provisions under Section 8, 20, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, it said.

The agency, in a statement, urged citizens to report narcotics-related information through MANAS Helpline (Toll-Free: 1933), assuring that informers’ identities would be kept strictly confidential.

The NCB, Gorakhpur Zonal Unit, reaffirms its commitment to combating drug trafficking and illicit drug abuse in the region. This successful prosecution underscores the Bureau’s sustained and relentless efforts to disrupt and dismantle organised drug trafficking networks.

--IANS

rch/dpb