NCB secures 15-year jail term for 3 inter-state drug traffickers in Jabalpur court​

Jabalpur, Feb 19 (IANS) A Special NDPS Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday sentenced three drug traffickers to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh each for interstate activities involving Ganja (Cannabis), an NCB official said.​

The three convicts were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bhopal Zonal Unit in 2000 for their involvement in the trafficking of over 870 kg of Ganja from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh via Chhattisgarh, said a statement issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).​

The convicts - Arun Kumar Sharma, Ranjit Sharma, and Ganga Choudhary - all residents of Village Koilwar, Surondha Colony, Aara, Bhojpur, Bihar, were arrested along with seizure of 879.530 kg Ganja, which was 44 times the commercial quantity, the statement said.​

The case dates back to November 17, 2020, when, acting on specific input, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zonal Unit, intercepted a truck at the Shaliwada Toll Plaza (on NH-30), under Bareli Police Station of Jabalpur district, the NCB said.​

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the seized Ganja was sourced from Boregaon, Odisha, and was destined for Maihar, MP.​

A complaint in this matter was filed before the Special NDPS Court, Jabalpur, on May 7, 2021.​

The convicts were punished under section 8(C), 20 (b)(ii) (C) and 29 of the NDPS Act,1985 (as amended), it said.​

In the instant case, pre-trial disposal of the seized drug was conducted on June 3, 2022, and pre-trial disposal of the seized vehicle was also conducted on January 6, 2025, as per the procedure laid down, said the official statement.​

The NCB said that the conviction underscores the Bureau’s commitment to accomplish the vision of “Drug Free India” through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.​

This is also the second conviction in as many cases secured by this unit during this calendar year. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to curb the menace of narcotics and protect society from the harms of drug abuse, said the statement.​

--IANS

rch/dan