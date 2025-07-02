NCB mulls custodial interrogation of country’s biggest darknet drug vendor

Kochi, July 2 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is preparing to seek the custody of a man believed to be the kingpin of India’s largest darknet drug syndicate, following the arrest of two individuals in a major crackdown.

One of the accused, a 35-year-old engineer named Edison, who had been living in the small Kerala town of Muvattupuzha, is now in judicial custody.

The NCB is planning to approach the court to seek his custodial interrogation. His associate, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is also in judicial custody.

The arrests came after the NCB intercepted three suspicious postal parcels on June 28. Acting swiftly, the agency launched an operation codenamed “MELON” and raided Edison’s residence the next day.

During the search, officials seized 847 LSD blots and 131.66 grams of ketamine, with an estimated street value of around Rs 35 lakh.

According to NCB sources, Edison is suspected to be the largest active darknet drug vendor in the country and the only known ‘Level 4’ vendor in India -- signifying a high-volume, high-trust profile in darknet marketplaces. He had reportedly been under the NCB’s watch for some time.

The operation led to the seizure of a total of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of ketamine, and crypto assets worth Rs 70 lakh. Investigators believe Edison had built an extensive distribution network, shipping drugs to cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Bhopal, Patna, and regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Over the past 18 months, he is alleged to have dispatched over 600 consignments across the country.

LSD blots, each priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000, were among the key items trafficked.

Locals in Muvattupuzha were shocked by the revelation. “We only knew Edison as someone doing some kind of business. This news has come as a complete surprise,” said a neighbour.

NCB officials are now preparing to take Edison into custody for further interrogation, which could help uncover the deeper networks and digital trails behind the growing menace of darknet-based drug trafficking in India.

