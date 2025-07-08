NCB busts clandestine Mephedrone lab in Rajasthan, two teachers arrested

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Jodhpur Zonal Unit busted a clandestine laboratory manufacturing the synthetic drug Mephedrone (MD) in Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, NCB officials raided a flat in Dream Homes Apartments, Ridhi Sindhi Enclave, in the early hours of July 8.

The apartment had been converted into a fully functional lab for producing MD, a synthetic stimulant also known as “Meow Meow” or “Party Drug,” which is highly addictive and poses serious psychological and physical health risks.

The operation led to the seizure of nearly 780 grams of the banned stimulant and the arrest of two individuals - shockingly, both working as school teachers.

"During the search conducted in a flat located in Dream Homes Apartments, Ridhi Sindhi Enclave, Sri Ganganagar in the early hours on July 8, 2025, the NCB team recovered about 780 gms. of MD", the NCB said in its press statement.

"Besides, a lot of precursor chemicals, namely Acetone, Benzene, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Bromine, Methylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, 4 Methyl Propiophenone, N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone and lab equipment were recovered, which are used in the manufacturing of synthetic drugs," it added.

The two arrested accused, aged 35 and 25, are residents of Sri Ganganagar.

One of them is a chemistry teacher in a private school, while the other is a science teacher employed at a government institution.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had rented the flat two months ago specifically to set up the illegal lab and had sourced the chemicals and apparatus from Delhi.

"To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential," the agency said.

