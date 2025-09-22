Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi begins Sri Lanka visit to enhance maritime security

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi will discuss maritime security, capability enhancement, training and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation with Sri Lanka during his four-day visit to the island nation that began on Monday, an official said.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi will call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr Harini Amarasuriya, and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other government officials till September 25.

His broad spectrum talks will revolve around defence cooperation matters, with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation, said the official in a statement.

Admiral Tripathi will also participate in the 12th edition of Galle Dialogue 2025 - International Maritime Conference at Colombo on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy through the medium of Annual Defence Dialogue, Staff Talks and other operational interactions, which include Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), Passage Exercises, Training and Hydrography exchanges.

In addition, both Navies regularly participate in multilateral events such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, and Colombo Security Conclave.

The engagements of the Indian Navy chief in Sri Lanka are structured at deepening bonds of friendship, paving the way for enhanced understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

The visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral naval exercise SLINEX-25 was held in Colombo in August to promote maritime diplomacy and strengthen people-to-people connections.

