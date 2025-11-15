Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi discusses maritime issues with US Commanders

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi discussed areas of mutual maritime interest, including deeper information sharing and maritime domain awareness, with top US Commanders during his ongoing official visit, an official said on Saturday.

The Chief of Naval Staff held a series of high-level “engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander US Marine Forces Pacific.@USMC,” said Indian Navy Spokesperson in a post on X.

“Deliberations reviewed key pillars of defence cooperation, including strengthening #MaritimeSecurity and #MaritimeCooperation, enhancing #Interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“Discussions also covered priority areas of mutual maritime interest, including Deeper #informationsharing and maritime domain awareness, building on mechanisms like IPMDA and linkages with @IFC_IOR.”

The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Indian Navy and the US Navy and touched on issues including safeguarding sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure; coordinated responses for HADR and SAR missions and counter-piracy, and non-traditional security challenges.

Other areas of mutual interest that were discussed included more complex and regular bilateral/multilateral exercises (including #MALABAR, PASSEX, and CMF/ #MILAN frameworks) to refine joint warfighting, logistics, and sustainment.

Collaboration in emerging domains – unmanned systems, ISR, cyber, and space-enabled maritime operations – to bolster readiness and resilience at sea was also discussed, said the statement on X.

The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the two Navies, as well as the growing synergy with US Marine and joint forces – anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based, it said.

In another statement, the Indian Navy spokesperson said, “#IndianNavy will host Swavlamban 2025 on 25-26 November at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi — a premier forum bringing together innovators, startups, industry and the Armed Forces.”

“This edition will spotlight breakthrough technologies, indigenous solutions and the Navy’s drive towards #Aatmanirbharta - contributing to India’s march towards #ViksitBharat. A showcase of India’s technological excellence and maritime vision for the future,” said the statement.

