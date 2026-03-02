Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to evacuate Odias stranded amid US-Israel-Iran war​

Bhubaneswar, March 2: In light of the intensifying US-Israel-Iran conflict, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the Union government to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation of migrant workers, professionals, students, and tourists from Odisha stranded in Gulf nations.​

Raising alarm over the plight of Odia migrants caught in the ongoing conflict, Patnaik stated that their safety and well-being are under threat due to the escalation in the conflict situation in the Middle East.​

Taking to his X handle, the BJD president wrote, "The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left many people from #Odisha, including migrant workers, professionals, students, tourists, stranded. With disruptions to air connectivity, many people are facing grave uncertainty. Their safety and well-being are at risk, and they look to the nation for urgent support.”​

He also sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar, requesting him to make urgent arrangements for the rescue of the stranded Odias from the conflict zone.​

“Request the Government of India (@DrSJaishankar) to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation and return of all Odias caught in this crossfire. Swift action will not only protect lives but also reassure countless families back home who are anxiously awaiting to hear about the well-being of their loved ones,” he added.​

It is worth noting that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had earlier held discussions with the Central Government to ensure the safe return of Odias stranded in Dubai and other war-affected countries. While speaking to media persons on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prioritising measures to ensure that citizens from Odisha, as well as other Indians, can return home safely.​

Notably, fear and uncertainty have gripped students, migrant workers, tourists, and professionals stranded in Iran as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, with many appealing to the Indian government for evacuation or relocation to safer places.​

