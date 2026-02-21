Naval chiefs discuss joint response to maritime threats at Goa conclave

Goa, Feb 21 (IANS) The fifth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC-26), hosted by the Indian Navy, concluded at the Naval War College in Goa on Saturday with participating nations reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperative mechanisms to address maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The conclave brought together Chiefs of Navies and senior maritime leaders from 15 IOR countries to deliberate on evolving threats and collaborative responses. Held under the theme “Common Maritime Security Challenges in the IOR — Progressing Lines of Efforts to Mitigate Dynamic Threats,” the event highlighted the need for structured dialogue and coordinated action among regional partners.

Delivering the keynote address, former Navy chief Arun Prakash emphasised that the rapidly evolving maritime security environment requires synchronised regional responses supported by real-time information sharing, institutional coordination and sustained capacity development.

He noted that challenges such as Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, trafficking networks and other transnational maritime crimes can only be addressed through collective responsibility among IOR nations.

The first session, moderated by former National Maritime Security Coordinator G. Ashok Kumar, focused on enhancing real-time maritime information exchange and operational coordination to counter illegal activities at sea, including drug trafficking and unlawful fishing. Speakers highlighted the importance of strengthening maritime domain awareness networks and improving interoperability between information-sharing systems.

The second session examined pathways for capacity building among maritime agencies, stressing the need for pooling training resources, expanding professional exchanges and reinforcing institutional frameworks to ensure long-term maritime stability in the region.

Chief of the Naval Staff Dinesh K. Tripathi expressed appreciation to partner nations for their participation and reiterated India’s commitment to fostering inclusive and action-oriented maritime cooperation.

He said that in an era of evolving threats, regional partners must move from shared awareness to coordinated action through technology-driven collaboration and seamless information exchange.

The conclave concluded with participating delegations expressing strong convergence on enhancing maritime partnerships and maintaining a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean through sustained cooperation.

