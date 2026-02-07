Nationwide farmers' march from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir seeks MSP law

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) A nationwide farmers' march seeking stronger legal protections and economic security for cultivators began from Kanniyakumari on Saturday, with agricultural leaders and representatives from several states setting out on a long journey to Kashmir to press the Union government for urgent reforms, including a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce.

The march is being organised under the leadership of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, national coordinator of the United Farmers’ Front (non-political).

Farmers' representatives from Tamil Nadu, along with delegations from across India, gathered at the southern tip of the country to flag off the campaign, which aims to highlight what they describe as the worsening agrarian crisis.

Among those participating were P. R. Pandian, president of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Associations Coordination Committee, A. Vins Anto of the Kodhayar Irrigation Committee, and several other farmer leaders and activists.

Addressing the media before the launch, Pandian criticised the Centre for failing to address long-pending demands of the farming community.

He said the government had refused to waive farm loans on a national scale and had not ensured remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

As a result, many farmers continue to face mounting debts and distress, with suicides remaining a serious concern in several regions.

The marchers are demanding the implementation of a nationwide MSP law to guarantee fair prices for crops, along with the execution of the recommendations made by the M. S. Swaminathan Committee, which proposed measures to improve farmers’ income and sustainability.

They also called for the scrapping of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, alleging that it threatens free power supply for farmers, and sought a complete waiver of farm loans.

The padyatra will travel through multiple States, drawing participation from farmers’ organisations along the route.

It is scheduled to culminate at Ram Leela Maidan in New Delhi on March 19, where lakhs of farmers from across the country are expected to gather for a massive rally.

Organisers said representatives from all states would continue the journey up to Kashmir to demonstrate national solidarity.

The delegation has also sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and hopes to meet him on February 9 to present their charter of demands.

