National Unity Day: Message of communal harmony goes out from Pahalgam

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) On the eve of National Unity Day, a powerful message of communal harmony and national integration was delivered from the valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir, as a multifaith delegation comprising religious leaders and Bollywood actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru participated in a Unity March organised by the Indian Minorities Federation.

The event, held in memory of victims of the April 22 terror attack, began with floral tributes at the Balidaan Stambh.

Multifaith prayers were offered, and Kashmiri women and children tied Raksha Sutras—threads of gratitude—to Indian Army personnel, symbolising solidarity and protection.

The Unity March comes in the backdrop of the brutal killing of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists earlier this year.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage and led to the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian armed forces, destroying nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s heartland.

In retaliation for Pakistan’s escalation targeting civilian and military facilities, Indian forces destroyed 18 Pakistani defence bases in precision strikes, without crossing the border.

Thursday’s multifaith gathering in Pahalgam sent a clear and resolute message: India stands united, and any attempt to disrupt its peace and integrity will be met with decisive force. The event underscored the spirit of “One Nation, One People,” reaffirming that India’s diversity is its strength and no adversarial force can fracture its unity.

The Indian Minorities Federation emphasised that the message from Pahalgam transcends words—it is a declaration of unwavering national resolve and communal harmony.

--IANS

sq/dan