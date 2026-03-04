National Federation of Indian Women urges K'taka govt to continue re-survey of former Devadasis

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Karnataka unit, has urged the Congress-led government in the state to continue the re-survey of former Devadasis in a comprehensive, appropriate and just manner.

Read More

The Devadasi system is an ancient practice that has been culturally rooted in certain parts of the country. It is widely recognised that this "exploitative system", which has functioned as a socio-cultural and economic curse particularly for Dalit women, has subjected women and young girls from these communities to exploitation for generations.

Under the Devadasi system, young girls and women were dedicated or symbolically “married” to a temple deity, committing their lives to serving the temple. Over time, the practice was widely misused by the rich and powerful sections of society, leading to the sexual exploitation and forced prostitution of women from marginalised communities.

Although the Devadasi system has been legally abolished, the practice and its associated forms of exploitation continue to persist in some parts of the country.

NFIW State President Jyothi A. said in Bengaluru on Wednesday that it has been reported that Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted a report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the second week of February stating that 23,395 women were identified in the re-survey compared to 46,660 former Devadasis recorded in the 2007–2008 survey.

“The Minister has claimed that this re-survey was carried out under her supervision without a single meeting of the State-level Monitoring and Re-evaluation Committee to address the grievances raised during the re-evaluation. I do not understand how we are expected to accept this. We absolutely cannot accept a survey that is so unfair to the most oppressed women in society,” Jyothi stated.

“However, as those of us who work closely with this community know, the said re-survey work is not yet complete due to various factors. Names left out from the previous survey list and new additions have not yet been approved. Such genuine cases are found in thousands across several districts,” she noted.

She further pointed out that taluk- and district-level supervision and re-evaluation meetings are not being held regularly in many districts.

“Due to the lack of proper awareness programmes about the re-survey, many former Devadasi women remain unaware of the process,” Jyothi said.

Even those who have information about the re-survey find it difficult to provide the documents requested by department officials. Despite bringing this issue to the notice of officials of the Karnataka Women Development Corporation several times, no concrete action has been taken, Secretary K. Renuka alleged.

Renuka further stated that although the number of girls falling victim to the Devadasi system in the state has declined compared to previous decades, it cannot be said with certainty that the practice has completely ended.

“Therefore, it is advisable not to impose an age limit while conducting the re-survey. We have conveyed this to officials of the Karnataka Women Development Corporation several times during meetings,” she added.

During the re-evaluation, locals have observed that some women who are not Devadasis have been included in the list, while genuine and eligible beneficiaries have been excluded from the re-survey list on various pretexts, State Committee Member Shekamma alleged.

A thorough investigation should be conducted into the matter and justice ensured for the victims, Jyothi demanded.

“We demand that beneficiaries under various rehabilitation schemes and programmes for former Devadasis should not be identified on the basis of the incomplete report submitted to the government by the Minister for Women and Child Development.

“The re-survey of Devadasis should continue and be conducted in a comprehensive, fair and transparent manner that includes all genuine and deserving victims and their families,” State Committee Member Durga demanded.

--IANS

mka/pgh