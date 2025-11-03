'National Awards don't deserve Mammootty': Actor Prakash Raj

Thrissur, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, chairperson of the jury for the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, ignited a debate on Monday with a sharp jibe at the National Film Awards, declaring that "the National Awards don't deserve Mammootty".

Speaking at the award announcement in Thrissur, Prakash Raj said that the national honours often go to "files and piles" rather than genuine artistry, a remark widely interpreted as criticism of the system for repeatedly overlooking the Malayalam icon.

The comment came minutes after Mammootty, 74, was declared the Best Actor for his riveting portrayal of Kodumon Potty in Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bhramayugam'.

The performance, steeped in psychological depth and quiet menace, reaffirmed the veteran's stature as one of Indian cinema's most versatile and disciplined performers.

This latest recognition marks Mammootty's 12th State Award -- and his eighth as Best Actor -- crowning a career that spans over five decades and more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

His work in 'Bhramayugam', a genre-bending period drama, was hailed for its restraint and magnetic screen presence.

Since debuting in the 1970s, Mammootty has straddled mainstream success and artistic credibility with ease.

The latest honour further cements his standing as a living legend who continues to challenge cinematic boundaries and inspire generations of actors.

Reacting to the award, Mammootty told the media at his Kochi house that he thanked all for the support and congratulates all the winners and those who did not win it this time, which they will get next time.

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards also saw Shamla Hamsa win Best Actress for 'Feminichi Fathima', while 'Manjummel Boys', directed by Chidambaram, swept multiple honours, including Best Film, Best Director, and awards for cinematography, art direction, and sound design.

Reacting to the sweep, Chidambaram said the win was "a perfect team victory", while actor-producer Soubin Shahir, who also won Best Character Actor, expressed joy at the film's collective success.

For Mammootty, 'Bhramayugam' adds another milestone to a career defined by consistency and creative evolution.

And for Prakash Raj, his sharp critique underscored a broader sentiment -- that true artistic brilliance, such as Mammootty's, transcends awards, categories, and national biases alike.

--IANS

sg/khz