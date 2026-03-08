Nari Shakti's achievements inspire nation, strengthen Viksit Bharat resolve: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings for International Women's Day to all "Nari Shaktis", hailing their achievements, stating that they shape India's progress with "determination, creativity, and unmatched zeal", thereby strengthening the resolve for a Viksit Bharat.

"On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Empowerment of women is at the core of our various schemes and initiatives. We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared a thread post from MyGovIndia, the official X account of the Indian government, celebrating the achievements of Nari Shakti and highlighting how India's "New Naris are powering a New India".

It showcased how, from defence and startups to science, governance and social progress, women across the nation are shaping the future with courage, leadership and determination.

"She can. She did. She will. She is winning," the post read.

Highlighting women's achievements in the defence sector, the government mentioned, "India's daughters are stepping forward to serve the nation. From girls preparing to wear the uniform in Sainik Schools to the first-ever female batch graduating from the NDA, the journey has begun. With a 7X rise in women officers and pioneers like Shivangi Singh becoming the country's first woman Rafale fighter pilot, Nari Shakti continues to strengthen the armed forces."

The government also highlighted how women entrepreneurs are making "remarkable contributions" across the startup ecosystem. It further said that initiatives like Startup India and Stand Up India are empowering women-led enterprises to grow and innovate.

"Nearly 50 per cent of startups have women directors, six out of ten MUDRA loans support women entrepreneurs, and women-cofounded tech startups raised $1.1 billion in 2025," the post read.

The government also showcased how women are advancing in science and technology, as well as empowering communities through enterprise. The post further stated that women are strengthening grassroots democratic leadership.

The post further mentioned how the Centre has worked to improve maternal health, supporting mothers. "Nearly 90 per cent of deliveries now take place safely in health facilities, while 7.16 crore checkups have helped detect millions of high-risk pregnancies. With maternity benefits reaching nearly 8.7 crore mothers and maternal mortality declining significantly, women's health outcomes continue to improve," it read.

The post ended with highlighting the strides made by the women athletes, giving examples of the maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025 and the historic win in the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

