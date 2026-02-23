Narcotic crops worth Rs 10.92 crore seized in Gujarat's Bhavnagar; two arrested

Bhavnagar, Feb 23 (IANS) The Sihor Police in Bhavnagar district have seized narcotic crops and related materials valued at more than Rs 10.92 crore after uncovering illegal cultivation in the boundary area of Sakhvadar and Sar villages, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made from an orchard situated on a slope in Sihor taluka following a specific tip-off.

The local police received information that opium and ganja were being cultivated at an orchard owned by two brothers.

Acting on the input, a police team conducted an early morning raid on Sunday.

During the operation, officers seized 1,087.52 kilograms of green opium poppy plants valued at Rs 10,86,98,000, and 26 kilograms of dried poppy husk worth Rs 3,90,900, and 19 kilograms of green ganja plants valued at Rs 1,91,400.

Two mobile phones worth Rs 5,000 were also recovered. Other items seized included three mats, Aadhaar cards, copies of Village Form 8-A land records relating to two survey numbers, a light bulb, a saree and a plastic bag.

The total estimated value of the seized narcotics is Rs 10,92,85,300.

The accused have been identified as Sanjaybhai Chauhan, 55, and Boghabhai Chauhan, 53, both agriculturists and residents of Sakhvadar village boundary of Sihor taluka.

An offence has been registered against them under Sections 8(B), 8(C), 15(B), 18(B), 20(A), 20(B)(II) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The seizure comes amid a series of recent anti-narcotics operations in Gujarat.

On February 18, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian-registered speedboat about 140 nautical miles off Porbandar during a joint maritime operation.

Officials said around 203 kilograms of suspected narcotic substances were recovered and two Iranian nationals were arrested.

In another case, the Anti Narcotics Task Force of the CID crime unit in Ahmedabad seized 30.60 grams of mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 91,800 during a raid in the Khadia area on February 17.

One person was arrested at the scene, while two others were named in the complaint as investigations continue to trace the source and distribution network of the contraband.

