Narayana Murthy says naval strength key to India’s global aspirations 

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Calling the Indian Navy an enabler of the country’s global aspirations, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said that India’s maritime strength and its aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 are intrinsically interlinked.

Delivering the Vice Admiral KK Nayyar Memorial Lecture on the theme ‘A Salute to a Life of Service’, Narayana Murthy said that India’s destiny is inseparable from the seas and highlighted the expanding role of technology, including AI, in modern warfare.

The Indian Navy serves not merely as a defender of the coastline, but as a guarantor of national security, a protector of maritime commerce, and an enabler of India’s global aspirations, he said.

Highlighting the transformative role of technology in modern warfare, Narayana Murthy, during his address, spoke of the growing importance of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cyber capabilities, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

He also underlined the enduring values embodied by the Navy - discipline, courage, teamwork, integrity, and national pride - as foundational to India’s progress, said the statement.

The annual lecture honouring the enduring legacy of Vice Admiral Nayyar marked the 21st Foundation Day of the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), a premier institution for maritime thought and policy advocacy.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, highlighted the Navy’s dual responsibility of guardianship - addressing present security challenges - and stewardship - preparing for future strategic imperatives.

He noted that the Navy’s growing recognition as a principal security provider in the Indo-Pacific is reflected in the participation of over 70 countries in the forthcoming International Fleet Review (IFR).

Many of these nations will also take part in the 13th edition of the MILAN multinational exercise and the 9th Conclave of Chiefs of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), during which India will assume the chairmanship of the construct, said the statement.

The event in New Delhi was attended by senior serving and retired officers of the Indian Armed Forces, members of the diplomatic corps, eminent academics, strategic experts, and members of Vice Admiral Nayyar’s family and close associates.

The National Maritime Foundation continues to advance Vice Admiral Nayyar’s legacy by deepening maritime awareness, encouraging informed policy debate, and advocating sustainable and secure development of India’s maritime domain, said the statement.

