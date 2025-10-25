'Name the site for industries, we’ll acquire land': DKS to Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy should tell the state government the sites where industries are to be set up, adding that the land acquisition process will begin accordingly.

“Let Kumaraswamy tell us where he plans to bring industries. Wherever he names, we’ll begin the land acquisition process there,” said Shivakumar. Speaking to the media on Saturday at Bharat Nagar Gandhi Park in Herohalli, Yeshwanthpur constituency, the state Congress president responded to various questions from reporters.

When asked about JD-S' allegation of corruption in converting A Khata and B Khata property documents, he said: “I have been inviting everyone for an open discussion. What corruption is taking place in A Khata–B Khata conversions? Our goal is to regularise property records for Bengaluru citizens so they can access bank loans and other facilities, pay taxes properly, and receive better civic amenities.

"This initiative is our sixth guarantee. No other city in India has implemented such a project — in fact, the central government has awarded us for it. Thousands have already applied. Why didn’t they (previous governments) digitize property records during their tenure? Why didn’t they implement E-Khata? They had no such vision."

He further said: "Union Minister Kumaraswamy keeps saying he’ll bring industries — fine, let him bring them. Whether it’s in Ramanagara, Bidadi, or Mandya, let him list the locations. If he submits applications for the required land, we’ll proceed. But just empty talk won’t convince anyone."

On the reported clash between Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar and former MP Pratap Simha, Shivakumar said: “I will not intervene in that issue. If it’s about development, I’ll talk... otherwise, I won’t.”

Asked if MLA S.T. Somashekar is joining Congress, he said: “Leave that aside. He’s doing his duty as an MLA — that’s enough.”

Speaking about his “Bengaluru Walk” programme, he said: “This area was developed about 25 years ago. Now, congestion has increased, and most residents are middle-class. There are several basic infrastructure issues here. Hundreds of people came and shared their problems. I’ll return on another day to spend more time with them,” he said.

--IANS