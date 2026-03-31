Nalanda stampede: PM Modi expresses distress, announces financial aid

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic Nalanda stampede and announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

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A stampede broke out during prayers at Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and one seriously injured, police confirmed.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured that all the necessary assistance would be provided to those affected.

In a post on X, Choudhary said, "The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident."

"The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured," he said.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The incident occurred at the Mata Sheetla Temple in the Deepnagar police station area.

Upon learning about the incident, police officials, together with residents, hurried to the location and initiated relief and rescue efforts. Images from the scene depicted numerous devotees assembled within the temple grounds.

Rescue officials reached the site and are carrying out relief operations.

Injured individuals are being sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Police are on the site and are trying to determine the cause of the stampede.

--IANS

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